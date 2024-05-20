Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 128,693 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

