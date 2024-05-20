Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.51

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.51 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 66418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,967,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cameco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,524,000 after buying an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after buying an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

