Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $12.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ IREN opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.