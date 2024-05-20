Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.68

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 24260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,398,000 after buying an additional 612,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,531,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,869,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,956,000 after acquiring an additional 189,088 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,660,000 after purchasing an additional 162,135 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

