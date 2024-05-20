Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.39. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 5,874,702 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.