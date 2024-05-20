Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.32

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 920201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,487,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,761,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.