Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Cascades Stock Performance
CAS traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.81. 299,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.10 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.97 million, a PE ratio of -46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.66.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.7103548 EPS for the current year.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
