Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Cascades Stock Performance

CAS traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.81. 299,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.10 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.97 million, a PE ratio of -46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.66.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.7103548 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Further Reading

