Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after purchasing an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,560,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.51. 800,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,009. The company has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

