CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.49

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.49 and last traded at $80.03, with a volume of 1327304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

