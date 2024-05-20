CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 278,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $125.78. 112,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,057. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

