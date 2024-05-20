CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,937,000. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 2.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 63,434 shares worth $76,847,440. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TDG traded up $21.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,313.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,502. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.05 and a 12-month high of $1,330.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,110.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.