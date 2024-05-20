CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $101.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.7% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $101,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $249.21. 134,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

