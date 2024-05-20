CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,592 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 18.8% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.68% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $247,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,170. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.