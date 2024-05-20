CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. 4,767,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

