CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 170 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 596.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 615,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 527,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $19,874,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154,498 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CBIZ by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 186,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,194,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 75,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

