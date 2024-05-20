CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 1.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.12 and a 200 day moving average of $222.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $241.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

