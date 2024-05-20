CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.42

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.42 and last traded at $79.59, with a volume of 75413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.87.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 17.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 303,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $40,590,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 309.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,606,000 after buying an additional 2,364,545 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

