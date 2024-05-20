CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) & Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Financial Comparison

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Paysign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.46 $120.97 million $2.47 31.57 Paysign $50.32 million 5.17 $6.46 million $0.13 37.77

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Paysign. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paysign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.65% 15.43% 5.96% Paysign 13.77% 32.75% 5.14%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares CBIZ and Paysign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CBIZ has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysign has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Paysign shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Paysign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBIZ and Paysign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paysign 0 0 3 0 3.00

CBIZ presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.22%. Paysign has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Paysign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paysign is more favorable than CBIZ.

Summary

Paysign beats CBIZ on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

