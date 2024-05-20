CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 312.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 420,010 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.