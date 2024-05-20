ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.