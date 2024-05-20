Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.94

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.94 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Chord Energy has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chord Energy to earn $22.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $180.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.