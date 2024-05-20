Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHDN

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.0 %

CHDN stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.