Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Citizens as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.