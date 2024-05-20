Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Citizens & Northern worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZNC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.33. 8,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,821. The stock has a market cap of $281.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Citizens & Northern Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Further Reading

