Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 612,400 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,400 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Haleon worth $218,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,133,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,216. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

