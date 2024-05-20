Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 31,692 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $286,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

WMT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,780,625. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

