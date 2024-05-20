Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Penumbra worth $201,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEN traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.06. 62,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,234. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,494,349. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

