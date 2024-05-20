Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $210.08 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284,711 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $210,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,135. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.