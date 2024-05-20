Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $226.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,289,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553,859 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $226,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.82. 2,483,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.