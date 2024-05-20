Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $270.85 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,871 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Airbnb worth $270,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,329. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

