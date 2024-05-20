Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $383.39 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,548 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Capital One Financial worth $383,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 750,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 359.0% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.41. The stock had a trading volume of 570,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

