Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $350,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $16.15. 10,765,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,259,942. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

