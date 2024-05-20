Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 996,045 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996,045 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $258,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of USB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.23. 4,920,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,414,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

