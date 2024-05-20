Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,470 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of T-Mobile US worth $492,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $3,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $3,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $32,076,338.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686,422,451 shares in the company, valued at $112,964,542,761.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,670,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,516,139 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

