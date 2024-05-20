Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 16,302 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $246,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,232 shares in the company, valued at $658,723,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock worth $31,063,503 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $22.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $752.79. The company had a trading volume of 189,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

