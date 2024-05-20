Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 287,954 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 287,954 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $320,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SAP by 67.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SAP by 13.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.20. 338,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,729. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.17.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

