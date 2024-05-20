Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 338,520 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 338,520 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $331,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

