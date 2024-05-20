Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,578 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Atlassian worth $461,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.92. The stock had a trading volume of 622,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.02. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.21 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $1,518,486.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,263,263.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,927,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $1,518,486.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,263,263.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,715 shares of company stock worth $58,679,663 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

