ClearBridge Investments Ltd Buys 255,687 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 7.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $267,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.52. The stock had a trading volume of 670,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

