ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 21,522 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.3% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $46,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,550. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

