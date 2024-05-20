Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.09

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 20029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $833.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

