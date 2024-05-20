Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $209.65 and last traded at $207.86. Approximately 2,070,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,641,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

