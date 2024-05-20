Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,751,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.25. 105,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average is $178.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

