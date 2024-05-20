Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,346 shares of company stock worth $33,228,854. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RS traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.80. 159,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,926. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.25. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

