Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 774,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,521. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

