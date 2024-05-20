Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aflac by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,158,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Aflac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 59,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 744,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,298. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

