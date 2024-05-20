Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

