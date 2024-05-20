Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,209 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.03. 1,092,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

