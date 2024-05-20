Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in KBR by 34.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 45.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KBR by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 827,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after buying an additional 50,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 73,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 0.5 %

KBR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 208,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $68.68.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.