Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 189,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

